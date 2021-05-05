Auto Show returns this summer as Mayor Lightfoot sets July goal for Chicago reopening; concert series announced

The first announcement was that the Chicago Auto Show will take place this summer at McCormick Place.
The second announcement was that Mayor Lightfoot has set the goal of fully reopening Chicago by July 4. State officials said Illinois is on track to be in Phase 5 of reopening by July.
President Joe Biden set a vaccination goal for the same date.
Mayor Lightfoot said pandemic metrics are all headed in the right direction for the reopening timeline.
"I need you to continue to be on this journey with us, and that means getting vaccinated," Lightfoot said.
A full reopening would mean restaurants and bars would no longer have capacity limits. It would also clear the way for more conventions at McCormick Place and other venues. For the struggling hotel industry, the news is a game changer.
"We had so many questions from meeting planners, 'Am I going to be able to hold my convention this summer,' and until today, we didn't know the answer," said Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association. "But now it's clear that starting in July we'll be in a position to start resuming those large shows."
Currently 18 downtown hotels remain closed, but the return of conventions would be huge for the hospitality industry and the city in general. There are 15 major conventions currently planned from July through December. Industry figures project they would bring 268,000 people to Chicago, booking 373,000 hotel rooms and generating an estimated economic impact of $529 million.
"Tourism and hospitality was one of the first industries hit by COVID, and by all accounts it will be one of the last to recover," said Glenn Eden, chairman of Choose Chicago. "But today's news is a beacon of hope."
Mayor Lightfoot is also in talks with big outdoor festival planners. Decisions about major festivals like Lollapalooza are not yet finalized, but Lightfoot said discussions are underway with organizers.
"We can't predict the future but we feel very confident if we continue to follow public health guidance and get people vaccinated, that this summer is going to be very different, very festive," the mayor said.
Gov. Pritzker indicated the rest of the state could also be ready to reopen fully in July.
"So we always are on guard. We're watching the numbers like a hawk. But I'm optimistic. I think things are going in the right direction," he said.
The state's incremental reopening plan consists of a Bridge Phase that would precede a full-scale reopening, allowing a wide range of businesses to open their doors to more customers. The governor says that could come as early as next week.
Just last week, Mayor Lightfoot loosened several capacity restrictions.
Chicago launches concert series for fully-vaccinated residents
On Wednesday morning, the city announced the launch of the Protect Chicago Music Series, a monthly series of music events exclusively for fully COVID-19 vaccinated Chicagoans. It will include a variety of musical events taking place all across Chicago as an incentive and benefit for Chicagoans who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to protect their families, communities and themselves, the mayor's office said in a statement.
The kickoff event will take place on May 22 in Hyde Park. DJ Ron Trent and Duane Powell will perform. The Silverroom is a partner in the first concert.
Attendees must have received the final dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose vaccine two weeks prior to each event to be eligible to attend. Each event will be ticketed, and attendees must also bring their CDC vaccination card as proof of vaccination and matching photo ID. Tickets will be distributed for each event via Eventbrite, designated vaccination sites, and will call.
For the first event, Saturday, May 8 is the last date to receive a single-dose vaccine, or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, to be eligible to attend. Tickets will be made available first to those who attend a special vaccination event between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave. Anyone who is vaccinated at this event with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered a free ticket to attend the May 22 concert. Appointments are preferred, but not required, and can be scheduled at https://rebrand.ly/MusicSeries.
Individuals who are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are also eligible for the music series. Tickets for the May 22 event will be released at noon next Monday when The Silverroom goes live with an Eventbrite RSVP portal at https://thesilverroom.com/.
Additional dates and artists in the Protect Chicago Music Series will be announced in the coming weeks throughout the summer.
Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in July
The abbreviated Auto Show will take place July 15-19, which is shorter than the normal nine-day run in February, bringing back jobs and an economic boost.
The show will move into Hall F in the West building with 470,000 square feet of indoor space and 100,000 square feet of outdoor space along Indiana Avenue, where test drives will be conducted. There are also plans for a street festival that will feature cars, food and entertainment.
Face masks will be required at all times. There will be contactless delivery for tickets. Temperatures will be scanned and a medical questionnaire must be filled out before entering. A vaccine will not be required.
The show will be smaller, limited to 10,000 people at a time, and shorter, but it is in on nonetheless.
The Chicago Auto Show is McCormick Place's first convention since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago. McCormick Place was temporarily turned into an alternative care facility in case hospitals became overwhelmed.