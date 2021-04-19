COVID vaccine: Chicago opens vaccinations to all residents 16 and older Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is a big day for COVID-19 vaccinations in Chicago as the city joins the rest of Illinois in allowing anyone 16 and older to get vaccinated.
Health officials say they still don't have enough doses for everyone who wants one. They're telling people to be patient.
The city says more than half of Chicagoans have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.
"Opening vaccine eligibility to all adults in Chicago is another important milestone in our goal of vaccinating everyone, and moving past the pandemic to reopen our city safely," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one, but I want to remind people to be patient in getting an appointment, since our vaccine supply is still very limited."
Any Chicago resident who is 16 and older can look for appointments at zocdoc.com/vaccine or the Chicago's COVID-19 vaccine finder as well as calling the city's COVID-19 Help Line at (312) 746-4835.
Vaccines are also available at Costco Pharmacies, CVS, Jewel Osco, Mariano's, and Walgreens.
"I am encouraged by our increased vaccination rates, but we also continue to see a slow and persistent increase in COVID-19 case counts, especially among younger Chicagoans," said Allison Arwady, M.D., Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. "As we expand eligibility, we can increase vaccination for younger populations to slow the spread of the virus. Hopefully, our vaccine supply from the federal government will increase. We will continue to quickly use all the doses we receive."
