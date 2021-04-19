coronavirus chicago

COVID vaccine: Chicago opens vaccinations to all residents 16 and older Monday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

What do Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients need to know?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is a big day for COVID-19 vaccinations in Chicago as the city joins the rest of Illinois in allowing anyone 16 and older to get vaccinated.

Health officials say they still don't have enough doses for everyone who wants one. They're telling people to be patient.

The city says more than half of Chicagoans have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"Opening vaccine eligibility to all adults in Chicago is another important milestone in our goal of vaccinating everyone, and moving past the pandemic to reopen our city safely," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one, but I want to remind people to be patient in getting an appointment, since our vaccine supply is still very limited."

Any Chicago resident who is 16 and older can look for appointments at zocdoc.com/vaccine or the Chicago's COVID-19 vaccine finder as well as calling the city's COVID-19 Help Line at (312) 746-4835.

Vaccines are also available at Costco Pharmacies, CVS, Jewel Osco, Mariano's, and Walgreens.

"I am encouraged by our increased vaccination rates, but we also continue to see a slow and persistent increase in COVID-19 case counts, especially among younger Chicagoans," said Allison Arwady, M.D., Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. "As we expand eligibility, we can increase vaccination for younger populations to slow the spread of the virus. Hopefully, our vaccine supply from the federal government will increase. We will continue to quickly use all the doses we receive."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopvaccinescoronavirus testinglori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
CPS HS students return to classrooms for first time in more than year
IL reports 2,666 new COVID cases, 10 deaths
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
IL reports 3,194 new COVID cases, 23 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns girl, 7, killed in West Side shooting; man in serious condition
CPS HS students return to classrooms for first time in more than year
Adam Toledo Peace March in Little Village draws thousands after teen killed by police
Mayor Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors
Person of interest in custody after 3 killed, at least 3 injured in Kenosha bar shooting, officials say
American Idol: Here are the top 9!
South Side student accepted to 25 colleges earns $1M in scholarships
Show More
Broke: Unemployed and Unprotected
22 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Why women, younger people have more vaccine side effects
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
Chicago Weather: Cooler with few light showers Monday
More TOP STORIES News