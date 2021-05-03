Health & Fitness

Illinois COVID vaccine: Cook County pushes to get more restaurant workers vaccinated

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County is recognizing Monday as Restaurant Worker Day as it pushes to get more restaurant workers vaccinated.

Cook County Health operates six mass vaccination sites across the county that offer vaccines for walk-ins as well as those with appointments.

Restaurant workers, considered essential workers, are encouraged to visit one of those sites to get their vaccine.

According to the numbers, about half of eligible people in Cook County have gotten their shots. The health department is trying to urge the rest of the population to get vaccinated.

Getting restaurant workers vaccinated is especially urgent as restrictions loosen, and indoor capacity in restaurants expands.

For more information on the vaccine sites, visit cookcountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-sites/. Walk-ins are welcome at the site, but appointments can still be made at at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
