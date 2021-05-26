Cook County closing mass vaccination sites in Tinley Park, South Holland, River Grove

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County Health announced Wednesday that it is closing three mass vaccination sites in Tinley Park, River Grove and South Holland.
The county will continue to operate sites in Forest Park, Des Plaines, and Matteson. The county says it will be redeploying resources for hyperlocal vaccination efforts, with 32 municipalities identified as priority areas,
"It is critical that we continue to meet people where they are, either geographically or psychologically, to get them vaccinated," said Toni Preckwinkle, President, Cook County Board of Commissioners. "This means going into neighborhoods and working with community-based organizations to ensure that everyone has access to the vaccine and that we can address the issues that cause people to be hesitant."
The sites in Tinley Park, River Grove and South Holland have administered a total of 267,000 vaccine doses. Cook County Health as administered a total of more than 800,000 doses across all of its sites.
The announcement comes as the United Center closed down its walk-in vaccination clinic, with the drive-thru option remaining open until June 24.
For more information, visit MyShotCookCounty.com. Walk-ins are welcome at all CCH mass vaccination sites. Individuals can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988.
