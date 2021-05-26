COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County closing mass vaccination sites in Tinley Park, South Holland, River Grove

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Six Flags tickets for those getting COVID shot in Cook County Wed.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County Health announced Wednesday that it is closing three mass vaccination sites in Tinley Park, River Grove and South Holland.

The county will continue to operate sites in Forest Park, Des Plaines, and Matteson. The county says it will be redeploying resources for hyperlocal vaccination efforts, with 32 municipalities identified as priority areas,

"It is critical that we continue to meet people where they are, either geographically or psychologically, to get them vaccinated," said Toni Preckwinkle, President, Cook County Board of Commissioners. "This means going into neighborhoods and working with community-based organizations to ensure that everyone has access to the vaccine and that we can address the issues that cause people to be hesitant."

The sites in Tinley Park, River Grove and South Holland have administered a total of 267,000 vaccine doses. Cook County Health as administered a total of more than 800,000 doses across all of its sites.

The announcement comes as the United Center closed down its walk-in vaccination clinic, with the drive-thru option remaining open until June 24.

For more information, visit MyShotCookCounty.com. Walk-ins are welcome at all CCH mass vaccination sites. Individuals can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscook countyriver grovesouth hollandtinley parkcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports 1,139 COVID-19 case, 27 deaths
Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC
'Breakthrough' COVID cases in fully vaccinated remain rare
Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
Northbrook police searching backyard for clues in 1982 cold case
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Supt. Brown outlines new CPD foot chase policy
Executive Producer Tony Shute looks back at career on final day at ABC 7
IL reports 1,139 COVID-19 case, 27 deaths
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Show More
Pride Parade returning to Chicago this year
Chicago-area couple gets dream Navy Pier wedding, thanks to 'GMA'
Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth
Lori Vallow and husband indicted on murder charges in deaths of 2 kids
City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after DuSable
More TOP STORIES News