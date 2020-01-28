CHICAGO (WLS) -- Simply put, a virus is an organism that carries genetic information, causing infection and sometimes disease. It needs a host, like a person or animal, to survive.
Viruses you may have heard of include Influenza, West Nile Virus, Zika Virus and most recently, Coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS TYPICALLY INCLUDE:
- Fever
- Aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Coughing
- Sneezing
- Headache
You can get a virus in a variety of ways: through touch, the exchange of bodily fluid, from contaminated food and water or from infected insects or animals.
HOW YOU CAN STAY SAFE:
- Wash your hands frequently
- Cover your mouth or nose when you sneeze or cough
- Stay away from infected people
- If applicable, get vaccinated
Coronavirus: How it spreads
