Chicago Ridge man returns home after spending 85 days hospitalized for COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago Ridge man has returned home after spending 85 days in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Wayne Kusta received a salute while leaving the hospital Friday.

The 63-year-old, who spent three weeks on a ventilator, was restricted from seeing loved ones throughout nearly all of his treatment. But that all changed this week.

Kusta was greeted by family and friends as he arrived back home in Chicago Ridge Friday. His wife Theresa was there by his side, as many welcomed Kusta back with applause and embraces.
