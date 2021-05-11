I-Team

COVID vaccine hesitancy puts Illinois, US behind on race to herd immunity

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID vaccine hesitancy puts IL, US behind on journey to herd immunity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Both Illinois and the United States as a whole is far short of its COVID vaccine herd immunity goal, which would see eight out of 10 people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"A whole lotta kids are afraid of shots," said John Williams, who lives in Washington Heights. "You know how that goes."


Williams said he's vaccinated, and is now trying to convince his adult children to do the same.

In order to achieve herd immunity, 755 to 80% of the population has to be protected by vaccination or having had the illness, and the pandemic will end. But there appears to be a real possibility that threshold may never be reached.

COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S. has dipped below 2 million per day for the first time since early March. Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois is now cutting back its vaccine orders, not because they aren't needed but because there is not as much demand.


"We've got quite a number of vaccinations that are available in the in the state that are still unused, and so we want to make sure that we're working through the inventor that we got," Pritzker explained. "We're going to ramp down the number of vaccination-vaccines, rather,--than we're getting for the state. And we, obviously, the federal government has made all of that still available of that, even if we were to say we want 10% or 20% less, those doses are still available to use in the following week."

In order to jump the herd immunity hurdle, many people, from grassroots outreach organizations to your own doctor, are working together to assuage the fears of the vaccine hesitant and help them get the shot. With enough immunity, the population will be able to get back to life as they remember it, and achieve some sense of normalcy.

Incentives from free museum passes and free targets at a gun range are offered by Illinois officials. Federal government agencies are trying to sweeten the deal with everything from donuts to drinks, hot dogs at Coney Island, and even a chance at free Super Bowl tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinei team
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
How to stop robocalls, spam texts
I-Team: Vaccine Hesitancy
IRS says letter from White House on stimulus is not a scam
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago girl, 12, killed in Hazel Crest shooting
3 men killed Starved Rock explosion ID'd as relatives from Chicago: officials
Stacy Peterson's sister keeps up search for missing remains
Tiger roaming Houston neighborhood owned by man on bond for murder
Chicago gas prices could continue to rise, expert says
Restaurant jobs fair in Bronzeville hopes to bring staff back to eateries
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Show More
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
6th grader gets new kidney from woman who works at his school
Family files suit after COVID-19 death at LaSalle Veterans' Home
IL reports 1,424 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
More TOP STORIES News