Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson hospitalized to treat blood clot in lung

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Superintendent Eddie Johnson was hospitalized Friday afternoon to treat a blood clot in his lung, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.Guglielmi said Johnson was at Rush Medical Center for his annual stress test when doctors found a small blood clot in his lung. The clot will be treated by medication and rest.Johnson will remain in the hospital overnight for observation. His other test results were normal, Guglielmi said.Guglielmi said Johnson "is in great spirits and wanted to let everyone know that he appreciates the well wishes."