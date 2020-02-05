Health & Fitness

St. Alexius Medical Center employees tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital

By
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Several emergency room employees on duty at the time a Chicago patient was diagnosed with coronavirus are now being tested.

The woman treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates had recently traveled to China. Her husband was later diagnosed with the virus also.

Following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, any of those who came in contact with the patient are being self-quarantined. If they show any symptoms of the virus, they are taking cultures to be tested by the CDC.

"The similarity of the symptoms for flu and coronavirus is quite broad including headaches, respiratory problems, including shortness of breath," said Dr. Anita Shroff of Elmhurst Hospital.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: 12th US case of new virus from China confirmed in Wisconsin, state says

She hasn't had any cases of the new coronavirus, but several patients have come in concerned because they have similar symptoms.

They use a swab to test nasal cultures and send them in a tube for testing.

At this point, doctors say the flu is a much greater threat than the coronavirus.

The 12th U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday in Wisconsin. Health officials said the patient is and adult who traveled to Beijing.

"The flu is much more prevalent, in reality we've been seeing and testing a lot more flu than corona virus patients," Shroff said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: 2nd plane lands in US carrying evacuees from China amid outbreak

More than 24,000 people have been infected around the world, and nearly 500 have died, with the overwhelming majority of cases in China.

At this point, no health care workers are among the 12 people in the United States who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

A spokesperson for AMITA Health said that despite the employees who are isolated, "I can assure you that AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center remains fully and appropriately staffed with the full support of our local AMITA Health system."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagohoffman estateshealthoutbreakhospitalcoronavirusu.s. & worldchinavirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected starting Wednesday evening
Man shot on Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: CPD
Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
Chicago firefighters protest after promotional exams cancelled
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Show More
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
1 in custody after East Garfield Park barricade situation
Troopers hurt in Lisle cigar lounge shooting released from hospital
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
More TOP STORIES News