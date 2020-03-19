Coronavirus Illinois: Late fees suspended, financial help available during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Financial help is available in Illinois and Chicago for the many people who are taking a big financial hit during the pandemic.
Illinois has launched a new website for COVID-19 resources, including unemployment eligibility for those impacted, at coronavirus.illinois.gov.
Gov. JB Pritzker has called for a moratorium on shutoffs for all utility companies, including energy, telecom and water. On Wednesday, the Illinois Commerce Commission voted unanimously to formalize Governor Pritzker and the ICC's request of Illinois electric, natural gas, water and wastewater utilities to cease disconnections and the threat of disconnections during the coronavirus public health emergency.
The order also calls on the utilities to suspend late payment fees until May 1, or the crisis has passed, and to implement flexible utility credit and collection procedures to ensure customers remain connected to essential utility services when the emergency status ends.
Earlier, ComEd announced it is taking action to help its customers with payment assistance programs and by imposing a moratorium on service disconnections and waiving new late payment charges through at least May 1.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that debt collection in the city will be suspended until April 30 for a variety of fines, and utility bill payments will also be delayed. Also during this time, Chicago will suspend all booting and towing, and only issue parking tickets for public safety reasons.
And if your Illinois driver's license expires in March, you will be given a one-month extension. Thirty-day extensions will also be given for vehicle registrations and ID cards.
Brian Phelan, a professor of economics at DePaul University, spoke about rising concerns about the economy in the midst of a global health pandemic.
"This is a public health crisis that is causing a recession, and potentially, a very large recession," Phelan said.
Federally, there is a proposal to send a direct payment to Americans to stimulate the economy. Trump administration officials saying it could be $1,000 or more.
"We are looking at different numbers, we are looking at timing that would be different. Splitting the time, splitting the payments. We are looking at a lot of different things," President Trump said.
"The fiscal stimulus is a band-aid to holdover until the health crisis can be solved," Phelan said.
Phillip Braun, a clinical professor of finance at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, said that a single payment won't be enough.
"It really should be targeted across time for those who truly need it," Braun said. "It shouldn't be just a one-time payment because this is going to go on for awhile."
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of next month to help struggling families.
Braun said some cannot afford to pay their bills.
"There are those who will panic because they will have a real situation," Braun said. "There are those who are going to panic because they are worried about their 401k and they're very different."
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
