coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 538 cases, 32 deaths

Gov. Pritzker released guidelines Friday, outlining Phase 5 of Restore Illinois plan that will go into effect June 11
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinoisans eagerly await Phase 5 of reopening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 538 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 32 related deaths Saturday as the state moves toward a full reopening next week.
There have been 1,384,903 total COVID cases, including 22,912 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 50,827 specimens for a total of 24,847,616 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 29 to June 4, is 1.5%, the lowest it has been since it started being reported on Oct. 29.

As of Friday night, 882 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 232 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 11,483,338 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,130 doses. There were 55,505 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.

WATCH: Dr. Arwady details new Chicago COVID vaccine outreach plan


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Arwady detailed a new Chicago COVID vaccine outreach plan Friday.



Officials reported Saturday that almost 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and over 51% are fully vaccinated.

Illinois Phase 5 guidelines announced



Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday, outlining Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan that will go into effect next Friday.

The latest phase marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities across the state since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED: Chicago reopening: City moving to Phase 5 with rest of Illinois, Mayor Lightfoot says

Under the new guidance, businesses, large-scale events, conventions amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate a full capacity.

The loosening restrictions are eagerly anticipated as temperatures soar and people look to get back to summer fun.

Phase 5 guidance:

  • IF VACCINATED: Fully vaccinated people can resume activates without wearing a mask, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal and territorial laws, rules and regulations. This includes local business and workplace guidance.

  • NOT VACCINATED: The state will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated persons, and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregated settings, health care setting, as well as in schools, daycares, and educational institution.

  • All sectors of the economy can resume regular capacity.

  • Traditional conventions, festivals and large events may resume without capacity restrictions.

  • Large gatherings, such as weddings, may also resume. Phase 5 also removes requirements that businesses institute a mandatory social distancing in seated venues, as well as daily health screenings of employees and visitors. However, businesses and venues should continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors, according to the governor. They may also continue to put in place additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.

  • Face coverings will still be recommended on (1) on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and in transportation hubs, such as airports and train and bus stations; (2) in congregate facilities such as correctional facilities, veterans' homes, and long-term care facilities, group homes, and residential facilities; and (3) in healthcare settings.


    • The deaths reported Saturday include:
    - Coles County: 1 female 80s
    - Cook County: 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70ss, 1 male 80s
    - Jersey County: 1 male 60s

    - Kane County: 1 male 40s
    - Lake County: 1 male 80s
    - Livingston County: 1 female 50s
    - Madison County: 1 male 80s
    - McDonough County; 1 male 90s
    - McHenry County: 1 female 50s
    - Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
    - Vermilion County: 1 female 80s
    - Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s
    - Winnebago County: 1 male 40s
    - Woodford County: 1 male 90s
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
    Health officials investigating possible Marengo COVID exposure
    Pritzker reveals new Phase 5 reopening guidelines
    Chicago-area restaurants desperate for workers as state, city prepare reopen
    IL reports 674 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
    TOP STORIES
    Gang conflict likely cause of girl's Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police sources
    16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
    Woman miraculously uninjured after car plunges off overpass
    Lawmakers pass bill to close Illinois immigrant detention centers
    Summer fun in western Cook County
    Health officials investigating possible Marengo COVID exposure
    Young father killed with one punch following fender bender
    Show More
    Man, 19, charged in North Aurora shooting outside grocery store
    Survivors of 'Gone Girl' case reflect on life-changing experience
    Belmont Stakes 2021: Horses, time, what to know
    Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment
    Chicago Weather: Hot, breezy Saturday
    More TOP STORIES News