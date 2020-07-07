Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 587, with 37 new deaths, to over 148K

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has reached 148,452, including 7,063 deaths.
Deaths from COVID-19 reported across Illinois include the following:
- Cook County: 2 females, 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 unknnown 80s, 2 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kendall County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
Within the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 26,994 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.8 million.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 30 - July 6 is 2.5%.
Chicago's emergency travel order took effect Monday, requiring anyone entering the city from states experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections to quarantine for 14 days.
The order requires anyone traveling to Chicago from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Idaho, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah to quarantine. States can be added to that list if their COVID-19 cases surge as well.
Chicago also began cracking down on Phase 4 guidelines for businesses.
Officials want to stop huge crowds disregarding capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings seen last weekend.
Businesses in violation could see fines of up to $10,000. Investigators can also immediately close businesses in the case of "egregious violations," the city said.
As cases surge around the country, Illinois remains firmly in Phase 4. To avoid an uptick like other states, Illinois and Chicago health officials warn that it's really a matter of personal responsibility, rather than policy, right now.
WATCH: ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton discusses rising COVID-19 infections among younger people
"The three W's, if you will, watching your distance, washing your hands, and wearing masks or face coverings have to be tied, intimately, to increased gatherings and recreating," warned Dr. Ngozi Ezike of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "Hopefully, with those tied together we can still stay where we are or very close to where we are and not have a significant surge."
You've heard that advice before, but Illinois and Chicago health officials agree that it's now up to us, every individual. They say what we do individually is critical to what happens next.
"My ask for everyone in Chicago is to keep doing those things that we know work," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of Chicago's Department of Public Health. "The reason that we've seen the decreases that we've seen is mostly about individual level behavior change, even more than they are about the decisions we make at a systems level."
WATCH: Doctor discusses 14-day quarantines
"If people are coming to visit you here in Chicago from those parts of the country, you want to be really careful with those folks," said Dr. Arwady. "You want to be keeping your distance, you don't want to be in crowds."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot remains steadfast about making tough choices, too.
"If we see that we're heading in the wrong direction, I'm not going to hesitate to take action," Lightfoot said.