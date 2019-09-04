Health & Fitness

Pain Awareness Month: Reminder to listen to your body, know when to see doctor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September marks Pain Awareness Month. The cause helps remind people to listen to their body and know when to see your doctor if necessary.

Eric Owens, co-founder of Delos Therapy, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to discuss their techniques and how it treats chronic pain in honor of National Pain Awareness Month.

Owens said Delos Therapy is a groundbreaking treatment for chronic pain, muscle stiffness and athletic injuries.

Invented by engineer Kenny Owens in the mid 1980's, Eric said the technique revealed that applying pressure to the entire length of the muscle restores pliability.

The discovery was made without any medical training, but Eric said Kenny's engineering-based approach is changing the way we look at muscle health and beyond.

Delos Therapy has four locations. Two in Chicago: River North at 600 West Chicago Avenue and Lincoln Park at 2105 North Southport Avenue. They also have an Oak Brook location at 3011 Butterfield Road, Suite 280, and another in Hinsdale at 230 East Ogden Avenue.
