Nearly 500 Moderna COVID vaccine doses discarded in Grafton, Wisconsin

GRAFTON (WLS) -- Around 500 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine had to be discarded in Wisconsin.
About fifty vials of vaccines were left out of a pharmacy refrigerator overnight at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin.
While some vaccines were administered to workers within the 12-hour post-refrigeration window, most had to be tossed out due to temperature requirements.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said it is not aware of this happening anywhere else in the state, but found the situation disappointing and regrettable.
