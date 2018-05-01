HEALTH & FITNESS

New trauma center open on Chicago's South Side

EMBED </>More Videos

The nearly 30-year wait is now over. Chicago's South Side now has a Level 1 adult trauma center. (WLS)

By and Karen Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The nearly 30-year wait is now over. Chicago's South Side now has a Level 1 adult trauma center.

The new center is part of the University of Chicago's new adult emergency department, located near 56th and Maryland in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. It has 18 new surgeons and specialists ready to serve the community.

There hasn't been an adult trauma center on the South Side since 1991, when Michael Reese Hospital closed its center.

"The community is stricken by violence, and the surrounding areas so I feel as though this trauma center would raise the probability of saving someone's life," said Kandice Denard.

Denard believes her brother's life could have been saved with a South Side trauma center. In 2010, when Damien Turner was shot, the only trauma center open to treat him was at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, nearly 10 miles away. He later died.

Turner's death sparked protests and marches. An organized youth group pleaded for a trauma center in their neighborhood to avoid another tragedy like that one.

"We actually coined the term 'trauma center desert,'" said activist Corey Mason.

Jasmine Harris was one of those activists. She came to the center early Tuesday morning to take a look.

"People used to always tell us, 'Protests won't get you anything. You guys are going about it the wrong way.' The short response is, look at us now. May 1, 2018, a Level 1 trauma center is opening on the South Side of Chicago for adults," Harris said.

The opening was bittersweet. Sheila Rush, Turner's mother, said "This is because of what happened to him. I'm sorry that it happened to my son. I love my son."

Hospital staff said they expect to treat up to 4,000 trauma patients at the new center every year. They will also help patients with mental illness and have unique rooms for sexual assault victims.

"This is just a great thing for the community. I hope it opens up a domino effect to a lot of resourceful things to human welfare in the Woodlawn community," Denard said.

The new Level 1 adult trauma center is part of a $270 million hospital overhaul at the University of Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhospitalchicago violenceHyde Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
University of Chicago Trauma Center completed, could open by May 1
Construction begins on new South Side trauma center
University of Chicago drafts plan for South Side trauma center
U of C to build trauma center in Hyde Park
Trauma center to open on Chicago's South Side
South Side trauma center crosses 'broadest geography' possible, doctor says
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News