Park Forest under mandatory boil order through at least Monday

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A mandatory boil order was issued to resident of Park Forest and is expected to last at least through Monday, village officials said.The order began at about 3:15 p.m. Friday and will remain in place through Monday morning at the earliest, officials said.Tap water should be boiled for at five minutes before it is used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. Bottled water can be used for cooking and drinking as an alternative.The order was issued in response when a routine sample taken in Park Forest failed to meet IEPA standards. The cause of the failed sample was unclear Friday, officials said, and crews are investigating.The village will take samples from around the community over the weekend to determine overall water quality.Residents with questions can contact the Park Forest Police Department at 708-748-4701.