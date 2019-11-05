Health & Fitness

Pipeline Health CEO says no plans to close Weiss Hospital in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CEO of the Pipeline Health told a community meeting there are no plans to close Weiss Memorial Hospital on the city's North Side.

Pipeline Health acquired Weiss, along with two other suburban hospitals, in January.

The company has already closed Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, and the CEO responded to speculation Weiss might be next by telling the community that was not the plan.

"We bought this hospital. Our intention is to invest in this hospital and to keep this hospital open long-term," said Jim Edwards, Pipeline Health CEO.

Edwards said the company has already invested millions to modernize the Uptown facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagouptownbusinesshospital
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Many Illinois homes lack working smoke alarms, investigation finds
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Girl shot trick-or-treating in Little Village improving, now in fair condition
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Monday night Giants game
Fenwick HS in Oak Park fires head football coach
More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns
Show More
Dramatic rise in citations for drivers who violate 'move over' law, state police say
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear, saves life, gets engaged
California transit worker rescues man from oncoming train: VIDEO
Accused Colorado synagogue attacker inspired by IL hate-monger Matt Hale, feds say
Facebook introduces new company brand
More TOP STORIES News