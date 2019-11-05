Pipeline Health CEO says no plans to close Weiss Hospital in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CEO of the Pipeline Health told a community meeting there are no plans to close Weiss Memorial Hospital on the city's North Side.Pipeline Health acquired Weiss, along with two other suburban hospitals, in January.The company has already closed Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, and the CEO responded to speculation Weiss might be next by telling the community that was not the plan."We bought this hospital. Our intention is to invest in this hospital and to keep this hospital open long-term," said Jim Edwards, Pipeline Health CEO.Edwards said the company has already invested millions to modernize the Uptown facility.