Health & Fitness

Star Wars characters bring smiles to Advocate Children's Hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Star Wars characters brought smiles to the patients at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Stormtroopers brought smiles to patients at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

Star Wars characters, including an Imperial TIE Pilot, an ATAT Pilot, and a BB-8 Droid, among others, stopped by the hospital's inpatient and Pediatric Intensive Care Units.

This group of Star Wars fans - members of the 501st Midwest Garrison - has been doing this for years. They're part of the largest Imperial Costuming Group, with at least one garrison in every state and several outposts around the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspark ridgehospitalstar warsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Live Radar: More rain Thursday as flooding concerns grow in western suburbs
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Prop chicken brought to House hearing in Barr's absence
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Judge asked to recuse himself from petition to appoint special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Show More
Cruise ship quarantined after measles case is identified
Facebook announces new 'Secret Crush' feature
Man charged with raping child at day care
Workers, City Colleges of Chicago reach deal to end strike
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet launches Democratic presidential bid
More TOP STORIES News