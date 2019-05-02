Star Wars characters bring smiles to Advocate Children's Hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Stormtroopers brought smiles to patients at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.Star Wars characters, including an Imperial TIE Pilot, an ATAT Pilot, and a BB-8 Droid, among others, stopped by the hospital's inpatient and Pediatric Intensive Care Units.This group of Star Wars fans - members of the 501st Midwest Garrison - has been doing this for years. They're part of the largest Imperial Costuming Group, with at least one garrison in every state and several outposts around the world.