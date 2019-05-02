PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Stormtroopers brought smiles to patients at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.
Star Wars characters, including an Imperial TIE Pilot, an ATAT Pilot, and a BB-8 Droid, among others, stopped by the hospital's inpatient and Pediatric Intensive Care Units.
This group of Star Wars fans - members of the 501st Midwest Garrison - has been doing this for years. They're part of the largest Imperial Costuming Group, with at least one garrison in every state and several outposts around the world.
Star Wars characters bring smiles to Advocate Children's Hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More