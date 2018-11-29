HEALTH & FITNESS

Sterigenics lawsuit goes to court Thursday; EPA to hold forum in Willowbrook

The battle over potentially dangerous chemicals at a suburban plant goes to court Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The EPA has a meeting about Sterigenics International Thursday as well.

In the court hearing, a number of lawsuits filed against Sterigenics could be re-assigned to one specific judge. The company is facing a class action lawsuit by citizens who say they have developed health issues near the company's plant some have cancer.

The plant has been operating a facility in Willowbrook since 1984 and uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and food products.

Meanwhile, the EPA is planning a public meeting Thursday night so that people can better understand the air emissions of ethylene oxide from the plant.

Last week, the EPA said it may have overstated the emissions of the cancer-causing gas due to flawed testing, prompting Sterigenics to say that the finding invalidated earlier reports concerning the presence of the gas.

The EPA will explain more at 7 p.m. at Ashton Place Banquets in Willowbrook. A number of federal, state and local agencies will be there.
Visit the EPA's website for more information on the open house and forum or to submit a question to the agency.

Last week, Sterigenics released a statement saying, "This new EPA disclosure also invalidates the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry ("ATSDR") report, which was already questioned by experts. The EPA's flawed samples were the same samples from which the ATDSR selectively chose data as the basis for its August report.

"Now we know the controversy regarding our Willowbrook facility was created by a study that was based on flawed air samples. Unfortunately, the flawed report has needlessly created fear in the hearts of Willowbrook residents, stigmatized the community and caused good people to wrongly worry about a facility that operates safely and performs a critical service to our health care system.

"It's time to slow the rush to judgment. Citizens deserve the facts. Sterigenics remains committed to working with officials in support of evolving regulations and providing the facts to the community to reassure everyone that our facility operates safely."
