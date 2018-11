The battle over potentially dangerous chemicals at a suburban plant goes to court Thursday.The EPA has a meeting about Sterigenics International Thursday as well.In the court hearing, a number of lawsuits filed against Sterigenics could be re-assigned to one specific judge. The company is facing a class action lawsuit by citizens who say they have developed health issues near the company's plant some have cancer.The plant has been operating a facility in Willowbrook since 1984 and uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and food products.Meanwhile, the EPA is planning a public meeting Thursday night so that people can better understand the air emissions of ethylene oxide from the plant.Last week, the EPA said it may have overstated the emissions of the cancer-causing gas due to flawed testing, prompting Sterigenics to say that the finding invalidated earlier reports concerning the presence of the gas.The EPA will explain more at 7 p.m. at Ashton Place Banquets in Willowbrook. A number of federal, state and local agencies will be there.Last week, Sterigenics released a statement saying,