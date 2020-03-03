Coronavirus update: Patient at University of Chicago Medical Center tests negative for COVID-19

The patient was admitted Monday night. Doctors released lab results from the Illinois Department of Public Health at about 8:30 p.m.
There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with the most recent two cases being a husband and wife.
The man is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. How he was infected is unclear, but he then spread it to his wife.
She is in isolation at home. Both are in good condition.
"We're all conducting interviews, working with the hospital administration to identify all the potential close contacts," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Cook County public health officials, along with Governor JB Pritzker addressed the growing number of cases in the state Monday.
"We are ready to put the weight of the state behind a full-fledged response when needed and if we meet those thresholds," Governor Pritzker said.
There are now four testing labs in Illinois preparing for an influx of samples as officials call for expanded testing of patients with flu-like symptoms.
Officials said close to 300 people in the state are actively being monitored twice a day for possible symptoms.
The first two cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, also a husband and wife, have both made a full recovery, health officials said.
RUSH MEDICAL CENTER DEBUTS VIRTUAL VISITS FOR CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS
Those concerned that a cough could mean novel coronavirus can now talk to a doctor in minutes with the launch of the Rush Medical Center Virtual Visit Portal for COVID-19.
"When a coronavirus case came about we thought it would be good to offer the service of patients to be able to do kind of a self-triage, leverage the technology for patients to be able to access their risk for coronavirus," said Dr. Paul Case, Rush Medical Center chief medical officer.
The hospital, which was already using its video visit platform to treat illnesses like the flu, sore throats, and other conditions, began offering diagnosis for the highly infectious virus, which has symptoms including upper respiratory infection, fever and cough.
The process is simple: you go to the portal, answer questions about the symptoms you have, if you've had exposure to someone with COVID-19 or been to a country where they have infections. If you answer yes to all of those questions, then you have a video consult with an ER doctor.
Rush has special isolation rooms and ambulance bays, along with procedures to treat infectious diseases. The medical center was among the 35 special sites designated by the Centers for Disease Control following the Ebola outbreak of 2014.
ER physician Dr. Meeta Shah heads the virtual visit team, and said the online visits are a good first defense.
"It gives them a level of comfort as well, and convenience, while at the same time protecting the public," she said.
People deemed at risk are then given a plan to safely get them to in-person treatment.
Rush officials said they are following CDC and local health care agencies' guidance on this as they, like everyone, hope for the best but prepare for the worst.
The Centers for Disease Control announced Tuesday that as of last night 60 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed nationally through local hospital systems. Testifying before Congress, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn assured lawmakers they are working as fast as possible to identify the ill, using more widespread testing than ever before.
"We should have the capacity by the end of the week to have kits available to the laboratories to perform about a million tests," Hahn said.
Seven fatalities have also been reported, all of which occurred in Washington state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health as created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.