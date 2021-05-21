coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,573 cases, 21 deaths as United Center vaccine site winds down

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

United Center mass COVID vaccination site winds down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths Friday.

There have been 1,373,457 total COVID cases, including 22,556 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14 to May 20, is 2.8%.

As of Thursday night, 1,426 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Navigating anxiety while returning to pre-COVID-19 activities

A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses. There were 126,023 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.

Officials said 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated

As demand for the vaccine wanes, the mass vaccination site at the United Center is winding down operations.

The walk-through portion will close on Monday, while the drive-thru option will stay open until June 24.

Nearly 287,000 doses have been administered at the UC, since the federally-run clinic launched back in March.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

- Ogle County: 1 male 40s
- Peoria County; 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 30s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 40s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 females 80s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 1,542 COVID cases, 42 deaths
Illinois to require in-person learning next school year
Nurses disagree with Chicago's lifting of mask mandate
Schools move forward with in-person graduation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with long gun arrested in Loop after violent attacks: VIDEO
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
17 shot in 5 hours overnight in Chicago, shootings now up 36% over last year
Jed Hoyer 'disappointed' Chicago Cubs not reaching 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold
Dance coach shot, killed while leaving South Side coffee shop
Amazon Prime features University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on 'The College Tour'
CPD board rejects firing officer accused in hospital patient beating
Show More
Fake rental home ads popping up across Chicago area
Why the 'model minority' myth is harmful to the APPI community
SUV goes airborne, flips on I-80 in Gary: VIDEO
CFD rescues teen who fell 40 feet down ventilator shaft
$20M bail for MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death
More TOP STORIES News