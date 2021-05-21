Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,573 cases, 21 deaths as United Center vaccine site winds down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths Friday.There have been 1,373,457 total COVID cases, including 22,556 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14 to May 20, is 2.8%.As of Thursday night, 1,426 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses. There were 126,023 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.Officials said 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinatedAs demand for the vaccine wanes, the mass vaccination site at the United Center is winding down operations.The walk-through portion will close on Monday, while the drive-thru option will stay open until June 24.Nearly 287,000 doses have been administered at the UC, since the federally-run clinic launched back in March.The deaths reported Friday include:- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 90s- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s- Kendall County: 1 female 60s- Macoupin County: 1 male 90s- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s- Ogle County: 1 male 40s- Peoria County; 1 male 70s- Sangamon County: 1 female 30s- St. Clair County: 1 male 40s- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 2 females 80s