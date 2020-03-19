Coronavirus

Urgent call for blood donation due to COVID-19 pandemic, emergency drive to be held in Orland Park

By and Marissa N. Isang
OARLAND PARK (WLS) -- Blood centers are now open and in need of donations..

During Thursday's update on the COVID-19 epidemic, officials made an open call for those that are healthy and well to donate blood.

An Orland Park woman has already stepped up and organized a community blood drive scheduled for Friday.

"Blood shortage is critical," said Marie Fuesel, a leukemia survivor. "So we got together with the Orland Township and Red Cross and they said hey your space is perfect can we get something immediately."

Fuesel is a Leukemia survivor and blood donation advocate. She cannot donate herself but she says getting things organized is the least she can do.

"It's the only thing I can do is to pay it forward and I can't donate but I can help spread the word," she said.

Extra precautions, like spacing beds 6 ft. apart, extra wiping down between appointments, temperature checks for staff, volunteers and donors are all put in place to make sure donating is safe.

Friday's blood drive is at the Orland Township Activity Center from 9 a.m.until 2 p.m.

Find a blood drive near you here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorland parkblood drivemedical emergencycoronaviruscoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Chicago distillery turning spirits into hand sanitizer
With venues closed due to COVID-19, thousands are unemployed
Wilmette kids make calls to seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS closed until April 21 amid COVID-19 pandemic: Lightfoot
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
Chicago distillery turning spirits into hand sanitizer
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Wilmette kids make calls to seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
StreetWise magazine starts fundraiser for vendors during COVID-19
Metra reducing services amid COVID-19 crisis
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News