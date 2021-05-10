Health & Fitness

COVID vaccine Illinois: Vaccinations to become available at downtown Chicago commercial buildings

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot announces vaccines coming to downtown workplaces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday a new initiative to provide vaccines to downtown Chicago workers.

Vaccination teams will be coming to major buildings downtown and in other business districts across the state.

"Many of these buildings' employees have been here day in and day out for the entirety of the pandemic, so security workers, front desk staff, custodians and building engineers. For many of their buildings' tenants, remote work is coming to an end. Having vaccine where you work makes getting vaccinated very convenient.

The program will start this week and buildings where vaccines will be provided include the Merchandise Mart and the Wrigley Building.
