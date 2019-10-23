This segment is produced with, and sponsored by Vitalife Weight Loss Program.
At the beginning of this month, we met Joe Gambino, who was embarking on the 40 day Vitalife Weight Loss Program, where you can lose up to 40 pounds in 40 days. He is halfway through his journey. We'll see how Joe is doing through his video logs, and Davis Jaspers, creator and founder of the program, stops by to let us know what Joe is going through.
What will the final weight loss be? We'll bring Joe into the studio in November to find out his final weight loss total.
The first 25 callers will get the $27 introductory special - valued at $300! Call 844-988-THIN or visit their website.
Vitalife Weight Loss Program can help average Joe lose 40 lb in 40 days
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More