Hearings being held Wednesday, Thursday for public comment on Chicago police consent decree

EMBED </>More Videos

Rev. Jesse Jackson discusses his support for the Chicago police consent decree and calls on Chicagoans to attend the hearings for the decree. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You can share your thoughts about reforms to the Chicago Police Department at hearings being held Wednesday and Thursday.

The city's proposed consent decree still has to be approved by a federal judge, but people can give their feedback at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Doors open at 8:45 a.m. on a first come first serve basis. The hearings will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days in the Parsons Ceremonial Courtroom.

Only a limited number of speakers will be allowed each day, with a lottery determining who speaks and what order. Speakers will be given no more than five minutes.

Wednesday morning, Rev. Jesse Jackson and the ACLU held a press conference calling on Chicagoans to attend the hearings.

"We support the consent decree, Rainbow PUSH, and the expanded consent decree," Jackson said. "Chicago has the most killings, the most unresolved murders in the country."

Karen Scheley, an attorney for the ACLU of Illinois, said the consent decree is "unique" by giving the community a role in its implementation.

"We also support it because the Chicago Police Department has tried self-reform for generations and has failed," Scheley said. "Over and over again, promises have been made, but they haven't been kept. The promise today will be enforceable in federal court."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Proposed CPD consent decree filed with federal court
CPD may have to document each time gun pointed at person, sources say
Is Chicago ready for reform in 2018's police department?
Judge rules Chicago police union can't take part in consent decree negotiations
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Suspicious packages mailed to Obamas, Clintons, CNN NY offices
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
Organic foods could ward off cancer, study says
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
Woman who reported racist Facebook message may have stopped a school shooting: Police
Boy, 5, wounded in shooting that killed dad: 'I was amazed by his bravery'
Show More
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Woman thinks Grundy County cold case victim may be missing sister
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets parents' home on fire
Jayme Closs: 2K volunteers search for missing, endangered Wis. girl
More News