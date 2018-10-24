You can share your thoughts about reforms to the Chicago Police Department at hearings being held Wednesday and Thursday.The city's proposed consent decree still has to be approved by a federal judge, but people can give their feedback at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.Doors open at 8:45 a.m. on a first come first serve basis. The hearings will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days in the Parsons Ceremonial Courtroom.Only a limited number of speakers will be allowed each day, with a lottery determining who speaks and what order. Speakers will be given no more than five minutes.Wednesday morning, Rev. Jesse Jackson and the ACLU held a press conference calling on Chicagoans to attend the hearings."We support the consent decree, Rainbow PUSH, and the expanded consent decree," Jackson said. "Chicago has the most killings, the most unresolved murders in the country."Karen Scheley, an attorney for the ACLU of Illinois, said the consent decree is "unique" by giving the community a role in its implementation."We also support it because the Chicago Police Department has tried self-reform for generations and has failed," Scheley said. "Over and over again, promises have been made, but they haven't been kept. The promise today will be enforceable in federal court."