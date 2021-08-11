Helicopter crashes near Chicago Executive Airport in Prospect Heights

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A helicopter crashed in Prospect Heights near the Chicago Executive Airport Wednesday morning.The crash occurred on Milwaukee Avenue near Apple Drive south of Palatine Road.Prospect Heights police said they received a call about the crash at about 6:40 a.m. Police said the pilot and sole occupant was not seriously injured and remained on the scene.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters investigated the crash, with the helicopter resting on it's side and its tail broken.The northbound lanes of Milwaukee Avenue are closed as authorities investigate.