Chicago police mourn death of Deputy Chief Dion Boyd; 30-year-veteran shot himself, officials say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officers gathered at the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office after a long procession from the Homan Square police facility, where Deputy Chief Dion Boyd died.

A procession for a CPD officer who died by suicide was held from Homan Square to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Tuesday.



The recently promoted 30-year-veteran of the department shot himself to death early Tuesday at the West Side facility, according to police.

"We are shocked saddened with the loss and deeply felt by me and many colleagues and friends with whom Dept. Chief Boyd worked and mentored throughout his career," said Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown.

Just two weeks, Boyd, 57, had been promoted to Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks. Previously, Boyd served as Commander of Areas 1 and 2. He worked his way through the ranks and held a masters degree in Business Administration.

Boyd's death comes at a difficult time, where police have become the center of public scorn.

"Every day, life can seem insurmountable at times for anyone, but for police officers the stakes are even higher due to the tireless work they do to safe guard others," said Brown.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, in recent years, Chicago Police Department suicide rates have been higher than the national average of other officers.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lighftoot expressed her condolences in a Tweet Tuesday.



In a direct message to officers, the Superintendent reminded them, there is no shame in reaching out for help.

"Please officers please stay humble, stay human stay safe stay well," said Brown.
