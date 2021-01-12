2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Hodgkins UPS facility ID'd

WATCH: Hodgkins police provide update on fatal shooting at UPS facility

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people dead from an apparent murder-suicide at a UPS facility in Hodgkins have been identified by authorities.Just before 1 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the employee parking lot of the facility located at 1 UPS Way in the southwest suburbs.When police arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground unresponsive, according to officials.Paramedics examined them and determined they were deceased. They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 30-year-old Barbara Phillips and 27-year-old Fabian Young.It is unknown at this time if they were employees of the UPS facility, but said there is no concern for public safety at this point.Officials said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene.A UPS spokesperson released a statement on the incident that read:Police said they are investigating the scene as a murder-suicide.