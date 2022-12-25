Midnight mass returns to Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral without COVID-19 restrictions

Midnight mass returned to Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago on Christmas Eve without any COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The longtime tradition of midnight mass at Holy Name Cathedral is now back to normal without any worry or pandemic restrictions.

Every year, we see just how special this moment is for so many people. Holy Name Cathedral has been broadcasting this midnight mass live since 1954.

ABC7 spoke with so many people last year who were happy to be there again, but it wasn't totally the same as they dealt with vaccinations and COVID-19.

But everyone together was together again, with many people arriving at 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

It marks a busy day for Cardinal Blase Cupich, who will also make his annual trip to the Cook County Jail later Christmas morning to celebrate mass with some of the prisoners there.