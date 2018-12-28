HOME & GARDEN

Chicago announces Christmas tree recycling locations

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city of Chicago has announced its 30th annual holiday tree recycling program.

Live trees can be dropped off at 25 Chicago Park District locations and free mulch will be available at six locations.

The program begins Saturday, January 5 and will continue through Saturday, January 19. The city says it mulched more than 18,000 trees that were reused by the Chicago Park District and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

For more information and a list of recycling locations in Chicago, visit www.cityofchicago.org/dss, and click here to see a map of locations. You can also call 311 for information on the tree recycling program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homerecyclingchristmas treeChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Reports: Cleaning stainless steel appliances
2018 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
Illinois lost 45K residents last year, 2nd largest decline in US
New app connects homeowners with snow removal help
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
Police: 2 shot on South Side by suspect dressed as postal worker
NYC transformer explosion turns night sky bright blue
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with drizzle and snow showers Friday
Sears liquidation deadline looms, no offers to buy 24 hours out
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
America's oldest World War II veteran, oldest man in the US dies at 112
Show More
UIC student reported missing comes forward
Frenchman crossing the Atlantic in a barrel
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Bears fans could face expensive parking surprise
More News