Chicago announces Christmas tree recycling locations

CHICAGO (WLS) --The city of Chicago has announced its 30th annual holiday tree recycling program.
Live trees can be dropped off at 25 Chicago Park District locations and free mulch will be available at six locations.
The program begins Saturday, January 5 and will continue through Saturday, January 19. The city says it mulched more than 18,000 trees that were reused by the Chicago Park District and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.
For more information and a list of recycling locations in Chicago, visit www.cityofchicago.org/dss, and click here to see a map of locations. You can also call 311 for information on the tree recycling program.