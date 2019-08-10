Home & Garden

Land Bank to give away free South Side home rehabbed by HGTV's Downing Brothers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Land Bank Authority is giving away a free, newly rehabbed home in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side this fall.

The Land Bank opened its lottery registration Saturday, and it'll run through Sept. 15.

The winner would be awarded a single family home with a mortgage that has already been paid in full. The new homeowner would only be responsible for paying property taxes, insurance and utility bills.

The popular twin Downing Brothers of the HGTV pilot show "Double Down" helped rehab the home.

Anyone interested in entering the giveaway can register online at www.cookcountylandbank.org/homeownergiveaway.

Authority officials said the third annual home giveaway is intended to raise awareness about its Homebuyer Direct Program, which helps people purchase vacant, abandoned homes at below-market rates, rehab them and earn immediate equity.

The program has provided more than 140 homes to home buyers since 2017, the Land Bank said.

The authority will select a winner once the lottery closes next month.
