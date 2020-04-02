'How to Get Away with Murder' returns for final run

"How to Get Away with Murder" has been called groundbreaking, and the show earned star Viola Davis an Emmy Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. It begins a final run of new episodes tonight on ABC, leading up to the series finale next month.It's been half a dozen years since Annalise Keating, the lead character played by Davis, changed the face of prime time."I'm a 54-year-old woman," Davis said. "I'm not a size 2. I'm dark skinned."She was willing to sign-on for a TV series after earning two Oscar nominations on the big screen in order to play the complicated law professor."And so the moments of me taking my wig off, the moments of alcoholism, the moments of sexuality, moments of being extremely flawed and extremely vulnerable, I'm most proud of," she said.It's often been said that working with a great performer makes any actor better, and Conrad Ricamora has learned the truth of that."She's shown me how to drop to the depths of humanity at the drop of a hat and to show up with your full humanity to set every single day," he said of Davis.As the series resumes, Keating has disappeared. Ricamora promised any lingering questions will be answered before the show comes to a close in May, but he had a warning."People are going to be tested," he said. "These characters are going to be tested like they've never been tested before."It is a moment or reckoning, however with many loose ends."Yeah, they're all going to come to a head," Ricamora said. "People are either going to get away with it or not get away with it. People are going to form alliances. People are going to betray people that you never thought would betray each other."Who, precisely, he wouldn't say. So you'll have to stay tuned."How to Get Away with Murder" airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. on ABC.----------