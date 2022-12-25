'It means everything': Salvation Army hosts Christmas breakfast in Humboldt Park

'If you don't have nowhere to go on Christmas, you can come here,' said Nikki Hughes with the Salvation Army.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People have been coming together on this Christmas in Humboldt Park with dozens of volunteers spending their morning serving meals with Santa.

"We just wanted to do something different. You know, something that if you don't have nowhere to go on Christmas, you can come here," said Nikki Hughes with the Salvation Army.

This is the first time the Salvation Army in Chicago has held this breakfast after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted so many holidays in past years. They told ABC7 this was the perfect opportunity to bring the community together.

"It's a beautiful thing being in a place like this ... being around these people," said Sydney, a resident.

Along with the pancake breakfast comes a plethora of gifts for kids.

"I love being with the community. I love giving back and giving back to people that are in need and I love the Christmas period, and I'm just happy to be here today," said volunteers Cheyenne and Tonya Harris.

Santa was standing by to make sure everyone has a special Christmas.

It's moments like these that make the holidays such a uniting time for this community.

"It means everything," said resident Mike Atkins. "I'm around a great group of individuals trying to get our life back in order, Salvation Army helping us with it."