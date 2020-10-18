Humboldt Park shooting leaves Lawndale woman dead, man injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally in Humboldt Park on the West Side early Saturday morning.Both victims were in a vehicle just before 4:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when a black Chevrolet approached and someone inside started shooting, according to police.The woman, 22, was shot in the right leg and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she later died. The man, 23, was hit in the right forearm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Tynaz Shorter, of Lawndale.No one is in custody. Area 4 Detectives are investigating.