Humboldt Park shooting leaves Lawndale woman dead, man injured

Tynaz Shorter, of Lawndale, was identified as the woman killed, according to the medical examiner
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally in Humboldt Park on the West Side early Saturday morning.

Both victims were in a vehicle just before 4:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when a black Chevrolet approached and someone inside started shooting, according to police.

The woman, 22, was shot in the right leg and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she later died. The man, 23, was hit in the right forearm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Tynaz Shorter, of Lawndale.

No one is in custody. Area 4 Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkwoman shotchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimewoman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school senior admits to sexual assault of girl during online learning: prosecutors
IL reports 3,629 new coronavirus cases, with 27 deaths
ComEd outage leaves 3K without power
Chicago quadruples all-time record for Vote by Mail applications: officials
2 teens found dead in Lake County, IN, home
18 shot, 5 fatally in weekend shootings
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
Show More
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
2 arrested in Naperville apartment shooting
How to watch 'Our America: Living While Black' wherever you stream
Several downtown streets will close for 'The Batman' filming this weekend
Asian carp burgers, tacos meant to raise awareness of invasive species
More TOP STORIES News