Repairs to I-80 in Joliet will close lanes, exits over several weekends

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 11:38PM
I-80 repairs in Joliet to close lanes, exits over several weekends
Road repairs to I-80 in Joliet between Wheeler Lane and Gardner Street will close lanes and exits over several weekends, starting Friday night.

JOLIET (WLS) -- Road repairs to a busy stretch of I-80 in Joliet could cause some big headaches for drivers this weekend and several more in April.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., travel will be reduced to one lane on the eastbound side of I-80 between Wheeler Avenue and Gardner Street. The ramp from Chicago Street to I-80 will also be closed.

The closures are needed to allow crows to make bridge joint repairs and do roadway patching.

Work is scheduled to end before the Monday morning commute. There will be three similar weekends of work in April, alternating between westbound and eastbound lanes. Drivers should plan to allow for extra travel time.

