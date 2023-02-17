Illinois State Police: Man killed in I-55 shooting in Chicago; pregnant wife not injured

Illinois State Police said a driver was shot and killed in a car on I-55 in Chicago Thursday night and a pregnant passenger was not injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed in a car on the Stevenson Expressway in Chicago Thursday night and a pregnant wife was not injured, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the shooting took place at about 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 at Ashland Avenue.

Authorities said there were shots fired on the expressway leaving the29-year-old male driver of a vehicle dead.

They said there was man's wife, who is six-months-pregnant was in the car but not hurt.She was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Those inbound lanes of I-55 near Damen Avenue had to be shut down so troopers could gather evidence. The investigation hampered though by weather conditions since the roads remain slippery and wet.

The northbound lanes of I-55 reopened to traffic at about 3:30 a.m.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear, along with the motive. No one is in custody.