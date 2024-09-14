WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed, another injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-94 in Lansing: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 14, 2024 6:19PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a five-vehicle crash in the south suburbs early Saturday, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the crash happened in Lansing on the Interstate 94 southbound ramp to Interstate 80 eastbound just before 2 a.m.

ISP troopers responded to the scene, where one person was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the victims' identities.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

The ramp was shut down while officers investigated, but reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and did not immediately provide further information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW