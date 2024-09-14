1 killed, another injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-94 in Lansing: Illinois State Police

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a five-vehicle crash in the south suburbs early Saturday, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the crash happened in Lansing on the Interstate 94 southbound ramp to Interstate 80 eastbound just before 2 a.m.

ISP troopers responded to the scene, where one person was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the victims' identities.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

The ramp was shut down while officers investigated, but reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and did not immediately provide further information.