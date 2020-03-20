Coronavirus

Counterfeit coronavirus test kits intercepted at O'Hare Airport from UK

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced three new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the state's fatality total to four.

CHICAGO -- Illegal coronavirus test kits were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The officers intercepted packages containing the questionable drug kits Thursday after they arrived from the United Kingdom.

Authorities say some of the test kits" were marked as coronavirus tests, while others were labeled as tests for meningitis, MRSA, salmonella and other diseases.

Chief Supervisory Officer Lesley Lukens is warning the public that testing for coronavirus is conducted only in verified state and local public health laboratories located around the nation.
