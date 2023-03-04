Downstate judge rules Illinois assault weapons ban violates state constitution

Another downstate judge has ruled against the Illlinois assault weapons ban, saying it is unconstitutional.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A downstate judge has entered a new ruling against Illinois' assault weapons ban.

A judge in Macon County struck down the law, finding that it violates the equal protection and special legislation clauses of the Illinois Constitution.

Governor JB Pritzker responded in a statement Friday night, saying in part, "We expected political grandstanding from those more beholden to the gun lobby than to the safety of their constituents and today's ruling comes as no surprise. It does not apply statewide."

But the attorney for the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, State Representative Dan Caulkins, is arguing that the ruling does applies more broadly.

Attorney General Kwame Rauol has already filed a notice of appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court.

Governor Pritzker said he's confident the law will be upheld.