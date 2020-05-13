coronavirus illinois

Judge denies Chicago, Niles churches' restraining order against Pritzker, stay-at-home order, calls lawsuit 'ill-founded and selfish'

(Shutterstock file)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge has denied the request for a temporary restraining order allowing two Illinois churches to reopen in defiance of Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order, a week after another church lawsuit was tossed by a different judge.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

Judge Robert Gettleman ruled on the lawsuit from Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Chicago and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles Wednesday. The plaintiffs sued, saying that by restricting religious gatherings to 10 people or less, Governor Pritzker violated their federal constitutional rights, including the right to free exercise of religion, the right to peaceably assemble, and their right to "be free from government hostility and disparate treatment under the Establishment Clause" of the First Amendment.

The judge denied their request for a temporary restraining order, noting they did not show "a greater than negligible chance of success on the merits" of their claims. But in his decision, Gettleman took particular exception to the public health risks posed by the plaintiffs' lawsuit.

RELATED: Illinois reports record daily spike in COVID-19 cases; Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of modified stay-at-home order

"The harm to plaintiffs if the Order is enforced pales in comparison to the dangers to society if it is not," Judge Gettleman wrote. "The record clearly reveals how virulent and dangerous COVID-19 is, and how many people have died and continue to die from it."

"Plaintiffs' request for an injunction, and their blatant refusal to follow the mandates of the Order, are both ill-founded and selfish," Gettleman continued. "An injunction would risk the lives of the plaintiffs' congregants, as well as the lives of their family members, friends, co-workers and other members of their community with whom they come in contact. Their interest in communal services cannot and does not outweighs the health and safety of the public."

Another judge denied Pastor Stephen Cassell of The Beloved Church a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the stay-at-home order on May 3. Cassell also argued that the governor's order violated his First Amendment rights.

RELATED: Stay-at-home order with new rules, mask requirement takes effect Friday, faces 3rd lawsuit from pastor

Illinois health officials announced 192 additional deaths and 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 84,698, including 3,792 deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagonilesjb pritzkercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoislawsuitchurchcovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More COVID-19 testing could prevent Ill. nursing home tragedies, families say
Downstate county reopens businesses, despite order
Illinois reports deadliest day of COVID-19 crisis yet
Chicago historian Timuel Black talks lessons from Spanish flu for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports deadliest day of COVID-19 crisis yet
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks Gov. Evers' stay-home extension
Downstate county reopens businesses, despite order
More COVID-19 testing could prevent Ill. nursing home tragedies, families say
How to protect your home investment during COVID-19
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Illinois
Show More
Elmhurst closing pools for season, Aurora closing Paramount Theatre, River Edge Park for summer
Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T HEROES Act coronavirus aid package
A lawn care business run by restaurant employees
Ingleside woman mauled to death by own dog: officials
What to know about Illinois' 84,698 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News