COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,831 new cases, 12 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CDC to issue new mask guidance with city, state set to drop mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,831 new COVID cases and 12 related deaths Monday.

They also reported 2,508 new cases for Saturday and 816 for Sunday, along with 70 deaths on Saturday and 27 more on Sunday.

The seven-day average for new cases is down to 1831, the lowest it has been since August 1.

There have been at least 3,031,892 total COVID cases, including 32,363 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.0%, the lowest figure reported since July 12.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Robert Citronberg from Advocate Aurora Health andwers COVID-19 questions.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 62,118 new specimens for a total of 54,645,376 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 943 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, the lowest number since July 31. Of those, 157 patients were in the ICU, and 82 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,106,414 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 63.72% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,807.

RELATED | Illinois, Chicago lift face mask mandates; City also lifts vaccine proof requirement

The city of Chicago, in line with the state, lifted the mask and vaccine requirements for most indoor places including restaurants and bars on Monday.

Some places plan to celebrate. Show up to Navy Pier on Monday and get free gifts in return.

"We are hosting our smile to ride event, so were inviting everyone down to show us your smile that you've been hiding behind your mask for the past two years and take a photo that we will use at a later date that we will post and then you will get a free ride on the centennial wheel," Erika Taylor, vice president of arts, culture and engagement for Navy Pier.
