I-Team

Illinois Election Board chief on leave after reported extortion attempt

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois Election Board chief on leave after reported extortion attempt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' top election official has been put on leave.

The Illinois State Board of Elections voted unanimously to place its executive director, Steve Sandvoss, on paid administrative leave after he reported being the target of an online extortion attempt.


In a news release, the panel said it took the cautionary step, "out of an abundance of caution."

Sandvoss is the state's top election official and an attorney, with a law degree from DePaul.

Since 2015 he has overseen Illinois' vast election machinery from the agency's headquarters in Springfield, and previously-beginning in 2004, he was the election board's general legal counsel.

Sandvoss is on administrative leave for what authorities will only describe as an online extortion attempt that they claim appeared "typical of many such online scams."

Even with the timing of this before an election, state officials said in a press release, "there is no reason to believe that any election data or information has been compromised."

However, what prompted the alleged extortion attempt they will not disclose, nor will they discuss the nature of the communication, what was being demanded of the state election director, whether it was made on a state computer or Sandvoss's personal device, or what they are referring to by describing the attempted extortion as typical of many such online scams.

The Illinois State Police are investigating to determine who was behind this alleged extortion attempt, and how and why Sandvoss apparently became targeted.


State police officials told the I-Team that their investigation of the reported extortion "remains open and ongoing."

Sandvoss was early in his top position when authorities disclosed Russian hackers stole the personal information on hundreds of thousands of Illinois voters.

The penetration by the Russians, in summer of 2016, was among the first that cascaded into a widespread federal investigation of voting system breaches.

In the current Illinois situation, there is no reference to Russian involvement or any election system being hacked by them or anyone else.

Sandvoss' leave from his $162,000 per year job is described as a cautionary move because he is a high-ranking state employee in charge of elections.

The board, which is an independent state agency consisting of four Democrats and four Republicans, named Assistant Executive Director Bernadette Matthews to be acting director.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfieldpoliticsi teamextortion
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Car payment savings: Is now the best time to refinance your auto loan?
Examining Chicago police use of force policy amid Chauvin trial
Broke: Unemployed and Unprotected
Fake COVID vaccine cards a hot commodity on dark web
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21-month-old boy shot in head in apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive
Several Chicago suburbs poised to make history, elect 1st female mayors
Chicago will open vaccinations to all adults by April 19, Lightfoot says
VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity
VP Kamala Harris visits bakery on Chicago's South Side
United Airlines launches new flight school; goal of hiring 5K pilots
Back of the Yards school windows shot out
Show More
Doormen fired after failing to intervene in vicious attack on Asian woman
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions
Chicago Weather: Mild, increasingly cloudy
4 states, DC added to Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order
More TOP STORIES News