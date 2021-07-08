COVID-19 vaccine

1st drawing for Illinois COVID vaccine lottery Thursday

Illinois vaccine lottery sign up: No need to register, if you've already gotten 1 shot
By
Illinois vaccine lottery: 1st drawing Thurs. for those with COVID shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday could be your lucky day if you've had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in Illinois.

It's the state's first drawing for its vaccine lottery.

One vaccinated adult will win $1 million, and three minors will each win a $150,000 scholarship.

Residents who received at least one dose of the vaccine in Illinois are eligible.

This is the first of nine weekly drawings this summer. It's an incentive to get more people vaccinated.

RELATED: Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 462 cases, 6 deaths

A total of $7 million in cash prizes will be handed out and $3 million in scholarships for children between 12 and 17 years old.

There has been a slight decrease in the number of people getting their shots, but, still, more than 7 million people across the state have received one shot.

If you want to enter the lottery, there's no need to sign up. Those who qualify are automatically entered into all nine drawings.

The winners will be contacted by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone and email.

The prize money comes from the federal relief funds, and will be distributed through weekly drawings starting Thursday and ending in late August.

Visit Illinois.gov for more information.
