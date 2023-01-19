Staff at Illinois prison in Hillsboro hospitalized after contact with suspicious substances

Some Illinois prison staff went to the hospital when they came into contact with suspicious substances and became dizzy Wednesday night.

HILLBORO, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Illinois prison staff went to the hospital when they came into contact with suspicious substances Wednesday night.

Officials said workers at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro started to feel dizzy.

Illinois State Police conducted preliminary tests on a suspicious substance, which came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials. Despite being identified as nonhazardous and Narcan or hospitalization wasn't required, IDOC said some staff was transported to the hospital for observation and treatment out of an abundance of caution.

ISP said they will be conducting additional testing on clothing items as well.

Everyone has been released from the hospital.