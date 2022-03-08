Community & Events

Market event celebrates businesses owned by women

By Michelle Corless
Women's Day Ravenswood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce is celebrating International Women's Day with its first-ever market event.

The market will feature pop-up vendors, all put together by local women.

More than 65% of the businesses the chamber represents are owned by women.

The market is Sunday, March 13th from 11AM - 4PM.

It's at 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

You can buy tickets here.
