How to make homemade Italian beef sandwiches

Jimmy Buonavolanto with the Buona companies demonstrated how to make the sandwich at home Saturday on ABC 7 Chicago.
Buonavolanto is the son of one of the original owners of the company.
He said the Buona family got into the beef business in 1981, when his grandfather, father and uncles wanted to start a business together.
He said a quick way to customize the sandwich, which can be made using a Buona kit from a local grocery store, is using giardiniera, an Italian relish, dressing and sauces.
You just put the meat and other ingredients in the oven and then assemble the sandwich, Buonavolanto said, and don't forget to "baptize" it in sauce.
