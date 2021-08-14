beef

How to make homemade Italian beef sandwiches

Jimmy Buonavolanto demonstrated Buona Beef kit from local grocery store
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How to make an Italian beef sandwich at home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Craving an Italian Beef sandwich? Here's how you can have one without even leaving the house.

Jimmy Buonavolanto with the Buona companies demonstrated how to make the sandwich at home Saturday on ABC 7 Chicago.

Buonavolanto is the son of one of the original owners of the company.

He said the Buona family got into the beef business in 1981, when his grandfather, father and uncles wanted to start a business together.

RELATED: Buona's vegan take on a Chicago classic brings all the flavors of a true Italian beef sandwich
EMBED More News Videos

It might look, smell and even dip and drip like Italian beef, but you won't find any meat in this new sandwich.



He said a quick way to customize the sandwich, which can be made using a Buona kit from a local grocery store, is using giardiniera, an Italian relish, dressing and sauces.

You just put the meat and other ingredients in the oven and then assemble the sandwich, Buonavolanto said, and don't forget to "baptize" it in sauce.

Visit buona.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopbeefrecipeitalian food
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEEF
Expert shares grilling tips for National Barbeque Month
This beefless Italian beef brings all the flavors of the Chicago classic sandwich
People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson
New Jersey's mouth-watering Birria Tacos
TOP STORIES
Chicago's Bud Billiken parade is back after pandemic hiatus
I-290 shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt: ISP
$600M more approved for Cabrini-Green redevelopment
Brian Urlacher's niece sent home from school for not wearing mask
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
Funeral plans for fallen CPD officer Ella French announced
CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID dose for immunocompromised
Show More
CPD officer badly hurt after dragged by vehicle in Englewood: police
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Texas county judge issues dire warning about ICU beds for children
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very comfy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News