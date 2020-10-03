Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor families in call for justice rally

CHICAGO -- Rev. Jesse Jackson held a press conference with members of both Jacob Blake's and Breonna Taylor's families Saturday morning to call for justice and equality in both of their cases.Kenosha police shot and injured Blake this summer. Louisville police shot and killed Taylor back in March.Saturday's event took place at the Rainbow PUSH headquarters.The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change, according to its website.The two families are calling for changes in the roles of local prosecutors, including state's attorneys and attorneys general, in the charging of officers who kill innocent, unarmed people as well as state legislators who need to change public policies to counter policies that give police immunity, Rainbow PUSH said in a news release.The families also want changes in the use of the grand jury process. All information might not have been provided to jurors prior to an indictment of one officer for lesser charges and no charges against the three officers involved in Taylor's death, the coalition said. The families want to know what the viability of a secret grand jury is in today's times.Letetra Wideman, Blake's sister; Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt; U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago; Bishop Travis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition; Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Wis.; and Jacob Blake, Sr. will join Jackson Saturday morning.