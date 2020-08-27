Kenosha shooting: Residents voice frustration fearing more violence, unrest after Jacob Blake shooting

'We are not Portland. We are not Seattle. We are not Minneapolis.'
By
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Residents in Kenosha brace for the possibility of another night of unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin.

Many say they are frustrated with what's happening in their city and are concerned there could be more violence Wednesday night.

WATCH: Protesters clash with police in Kenosha


EMBED More News Videos

Chopper7 was overhead as protesters clashed with police and the National Guard in Kenosha Monday night.


"With trauma, you can't dictate how people are going to deal with the trauma," longtime Kenosha resident Charelle Brown said.

"It hurts my heart when I go into my communities and I have seen places that I have gone all my life boarded up," added fellow resident Rochelle Anderson-Moore.

For the past three nights, violence has erupted in the city just north of Chicago, causing chaos on the streets, including a shooting that left two dead and another injured.

RELATED: Kenosha shooting: 3 shot, 2 fatally during 3rd night of unrest following Jacob Blake police shooting
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in Illinois after a shooting during protests in Kenosha left two people dead and one injured, the ABC7 I-Team confirms.



"The individuals who lost their lives last night and the ones clinging their lives matter too," said Bishop Tavis Frant with the Rainbow Push Coalition.

The chaos also played out within the county government Wednesday. A dispute erupted over a Kenosha County Board of Supervisors press conference that criticized local leaders and Governor Tony Evers' handling of the events.

WATCH: Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 sons, family says


EMBED More News Videos

James Blake, 29, was shot multiple times by Kenosha police as he leaned into his SUV with his young children inside.



Andy Berg says he and several other supervisors were not notified about it.

"We weren't told about this press conference so they don't represent the county board as a whole," said Berg, who is also on the county board of supervisors.

Supervisors who did participate in the press conference say they're pleased the governor has authorized more members of the Wisconsin National Guard and that the president is offering federal assistance.

Chopper 7HD flies above damage in Kenosha


EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7HD flies above Kenosha after a second night of protests, with fire crews continuing to battle blazes Tuesday morning.



"Myself, my colleagues, I feel most of the community is grateful that President Trump has offered these resources and the governor has finally gotten to this point of accepting it," said fellow board member Zach Rodriguez.

"We are not Portland. We are not Seattle. We are not Minneapolis. We are not going to stand by and allow this community to be destroyed and people's lives taken or injured," added Terry Rose, who is also on the board.

The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake was identified by city officials Wednesday night as they provided more details about the incident.

WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video


EMBED More News Videos

Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.

