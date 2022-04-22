entrepreneurship

Former Chicago police officer starts health and wellness business

Former CPD officer starts health and wellness business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Police Officer is now a businesswoman.

Jamay Nellum-Fane became a mother to twins when she was 45. She knew her job as an officer was dangerous and decided to make a change.

Now, she runs La Collection Mouja, a health and wellness company that sells products made from shea butter and CBD.

The inspiration behind the products comes from Nellum-Fane's husband, Moustapha Fane and his Ivory Coast roots.

Nellum-Fane saw how the products improved her husband's skin and her babies, and an idea was born.

She also has been able to care for her young children thanks to her career switch.
