Family of man shot, killed while running away in Calumet Park plead for justice

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man shot to death in the south suburbs is pleading for justice.

Police say 27-year-old Javell Brown was shot and killed on June 16 in Calumet Park.

They say four people got out of a car on West 127th Street and opened fire, shooting Brown in the back as he tried to run away.

Brown's family said he had a learning disability and believe the shooting to be a case of mistaken identity. They also said Brown was not in a gang.

Calumet Park police say Brown's death has been difficult to investigate because people at the scene wouldn't talk, but they say the case is their highest priority.

The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet parkchicago shootingshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Chicago beaches still closed, but people flock to lakeshore anyway
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
15 shot, 3 killed Thursday in Chicago
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Man charged in CTA body-slamming incident caught on video
'End of an era': Vienna Beef Factory Store & Cafe closes in Bucktown
Show More
Everything to know about Hamilton on Disney Plus
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, stray storm north Friday
Funeral to be held for girl, 13, killed by stay bullet on West Side
Chicago officials reveal July 4th weekend safety plan
More TOP STORIES News